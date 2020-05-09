Man dies after house fire in Broughty Ferry

A 66-year old man has died after a house fire in Broughty Ferry.

Emergency services raced to Forthill Drive just after 11am on May 9 after reports of smoke coming out of a ground-floor flat.

The man was taken out of the property by firefighters but died shortly after.

Rab Middlemiss, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander, said: “We received a report of smoke issuing from a residential property.

“Our operations control team mobilised three appliances to Forthill Drive and firefighters extinguished a fire that had taken hold within the ground floor flat.

“A 66-year old man was removed from the property but very sadly pronounced dead a short time later and our thoughts are with his family and the community at this difficult time.

“A joint investigation will now be carried out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the man’s family have been informed.