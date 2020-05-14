Man dies after falling from 13th floor of Hilltown multi in Dundee

A man has died after falling from one of the top floors of a Hilltown multi.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

Residents were unable to access their homes as the incident unfolded, with police sealing off entrances to the high rise flats.

Eyewitnesses described how police battled in vain to save the man after he had fallen from the 13th floor.

One woman, who lives in Dallfield Court, said: “I heard a bang, like a gun shot, as it unfolded outside.

“The police were working on him before the ambulance arrived.

“A blue tarpaulin tent was put up at the scene while it was ongoing.”

Another resident, who lives in Bonnethill Court, said there were a number of police officers at the scene.

She added: “I’ve lived here for five years and the road is rarely closed off like this.

“I saw one ambulance going in and there has been a number of police at the scene.”

One man, who lives in Tulloch Court, said the area around his multi and Dallfield Court was also sealed off while police conducted door to door enquiries.

He added: “The police have come to my door asking me a few different questions.

“When I came back to my house at 4.30pm the area was quiet. I never heard any sirens and at around 5pm the area between Dallfield and Tulloch was sealed off.”

Another local added: “Shortly after 5pm residents weren’t getting into the street at all.

“There was still a sizeable police presence here at 6pm.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 4.50pm on Wednesday 13 May following reports that a man had fallen from Hilltown Court in Dundee.

“Ambulance staff attended however the man died at the scene.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”