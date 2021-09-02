Man dies after collapsing at Carnoustie Links golf course

A man has died after collapsing at Carnoustie Links golf course.

Police were called to the scene just after 7pm on Wednesday after reports that the man had fallen ill.

The death is being treated as a medical matter.

The man’s identity and the cause of the death have not yet been confirmed.

Man pronounced dead at the scene

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called around 7.10pm to Links Parade, Carnoustie following reports a man had taken ill.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Carnoustie Links confirmed it had dealt with a medical matter at the course.

A spokesman said: “We responded to a first aid incident on the course last night and undertook first aid until the ambulance arrived.”