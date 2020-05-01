Man dies after being found collapsed on Dundee street

A man has died after being found collapsed on a city street yesterday afternoon.

The incident, which happened on Kinghorne Road at the foot of the Law, saw the road sealed off for five hours afterwards.

There is still a police presence this morning.

The man’s death is currently being treated as “unexplained”. He has not been named .

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to Kinghorn Road in Dundee at around 3.05pm on Thursday, April 30 after a man had been found collapsed.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital but was pronounced dead en route to hospital.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”