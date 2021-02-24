Man ‘died’ seven times during air ambulance charity’s toughest rescue mission

A man “died” seven times as he was airlifted to hospital after suffering a devastating heart attack in the Perthshire countryside.

Father-of-three Duncan Stevenson had to be repeatedly resuscitated by a Helimed crew as they raced through treacherous wintry storms towards Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Now fully recovered, the 57-year-old has thanked his rescuers at the Perth-based charity SCAA (Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance).