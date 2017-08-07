A 31 year old man has been detained in connection with an assault at Templeton Woods on the north-western edge of Dundee this afternoon.

Police have also confirmed that a woman has been taken to Ninewells Hospital with head injuries.

Her injuries are not-life threatening.

Police were called after an incident at around 1.10pm at Templeton Woods.

They cordoned off entrances to adjacent Clatto Country Park and neighbouring Templeton Woods from all directions.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fiona Inches, 44, who lives on Laird Street near the country park said: “There has been a police presence in the area since 1.30pm.

“There was an area near to the play park at Clatto Woods cordoned off aswell. The police helicopter has also been flying around.”

Other witnesses to the aftermath saw police vehicles escorting an ambulance away from the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1.20pm from Police Scotland to attend an incident near Clatto reservoir.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“One female patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police also swooped on an address in Bridgefoot following the incident.

Jenny Moug, 59, who has lived in Rowan Place in Bridgefoot for more than 20 years, said: “At least 20 officers descended onto an address on Rowan Place.

“There were police dogs and a helicopter overhead.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1.20pm from Police Scotland to attend an incident near Clatto reservoir.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“One female patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A police statement said: “There will be a high visibility police presence in the area whilst we continue with our enquiries.”

ORIGINAL STORY