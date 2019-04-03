Man denies trying to run man down outside Dundee primary school with children nearby

Ian Clark, of Balerno Street, will stand trial accused of trying to run down a man near a city primary school.

Clark is alleged to have stopped his car in the middle of the road, refused to move and engaged in an argument on Banchory Road, near St Pius Primary, on August 27 last year.

He is then alleged to have driven dangerously by reversing towards a pavement, where children and parents were nearby, before mounting the pavement and causing pedestrians to take evasive action.

Clark, 60, is also accused of striking a railing before driving forward and narrowly missing a parked vehicle.

He then allegedly reversed again, causing Robert Hunt to jump over the railings.

Trial was fixed for June 25 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown, with an intermediate diet on June 6.