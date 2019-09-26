Man denies throwing glass at woman at Dundee pub and attacking police

A man has been accused of throwing glass at a woman before attacking police officers.

Ryan Wood, of Turnberry Avenue, denies shouting, swearing and throwing glass at Suzanne Arthur at the Nine Maidens pub, Laird Street, on September 20 before trying to enter her home without permission.

During the same incident, Wood allegedly struggled violently with PCs Ben Gray and Jack Suttie before trying to headbutt them on Wentworth Terrace.

The 35-year-old also allegedly tried to headbutt PC Ruaridh Macdonald before trying to bite PC Suttie on the body at police HQ.

At Dundee Sheriff Court a trial was fixed for January 17 with a pre-trial hearing on December 30.