Man denies throwing glass and cigarette bin in incident at Dundee city centre pub

A man is to stand trial over a disturbance at a city centre pub.

Brian Hall, of Greendykes Road, denies throwing a glass at a pillar, causing it to shatter and glass to be showered on patrons, at the Old Bank Bar on Reform Street on June 24.

It is also alleged that he threw a cigarette bin at Geoff Abbott outside the pub.

Hall, 54, is further charged with shouting, swearing, repeatedly kicking wet floor signs and throwing a pavement cafe divider.

His co-accused in that charge, Teresa Reilly, 53, of the same address, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Hall had a trial fixed for October 1 at Dundee Sheriff Court, with an intermediate diet on September 12.

Reilly’s sentence was deferred until the intermediate diet.