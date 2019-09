Keith Watson, of Ballindean Road, denies attacking his partner and threatening to throw a brick at her.

It is alleged he shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards the woman on the street where he lives on September 6.

Watson, 24, allegedly seized and pulled her, punched a window, kicked a car door and threatened to throw a brick.

A trial was fixed for November 25 with an intermediate diet on November 5.