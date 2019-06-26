Man denies threatening staff at Dundee GP practice and pharmacy

A man has been charged with threatening staff in a GP practice.

Ryan Duke, of Ann Street, is accused of making violent threats towards staff at the Coldside Medical Practice on Strathmartine Road on October 11.

It is alleged he repeatedly, shouted, swore and gesticulated aggressively during the incident.

Duke is also alleged to have repeatedly, shouted, swore and made threatening remarks at Bairds Pharmacy on Old Glamis Road on the same day.

The 28-year-old had a not guilty plea tendered on his behalf to both charges.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fixed a trial for September 26 with an intermediate diet on September 5.