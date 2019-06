David Milne, of Spey Drive, denies making violent threats on the street where he lives.

The 41-year-old is charged with repeatedly shouting, swearing, and making violent threats towards Martin McAllister on August 24 last year.

Milne did not appear in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charge but had a not-guilty plea tendered on his behalf.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fixed a trial for September 20 with an intermediate diet scheduled for August 19.