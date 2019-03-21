Man denies threatening Dundee police with knives and sticks of wood with nails in them

Ryan Black is to appear in court later this week after being charged with brandishing knives and sticks of wood with nails in them at four cops.

The 25-year-old, of Tweed Crescent, pleaded not guilty to the offence which is alleged to have taken place on June 26 at Burnside Court.

He was said to have acted in an aggressive and abusive manner to four police officers – Scott Harris, Wojciech Maciesowicz, Neil Pirie and Jame Buchanan.

Black was also alleged to have threatened them with violence on the same date and at the same address.

He was ordered to appear back in court on Friday.