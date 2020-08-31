Man denies string of charges related to indecent images and drugs offences at Perth address

A man has denied possessing indecent images featuring animals, and drug possession charges.

John Frederick Nicoll, 38, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff George Way on a petition alleging sexual and drugs offences.

Nicoll, whose address was given as HMP Perth on court papers, faces a number of allegations.

It is alleged that, between May 26, 2018 and May 19, 2019, at Room 30, Skinnergate House, 16 Skinnergate in Perth, he did take or permitted to be taken, indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children; and between the same dates and at the same location, possessing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.

He is further accused of, on May 20, 2019 and June 11, at the same address and at Perth Police office, breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by possessing more than one mobile phone and failing to provide the password to this and other electronic devices recovered from his possession to the police.

He is also alleged to have, between May 28, 2018 and September 16, 2018, at Skinnergate House, possessed extreme pornographic images – and on May 20, 2019, at the same address, possessing ecstasy and amphetamine, both class A drugs, class B drug cannabis and Diclazepam and Zopiclone, both class C drugs.

Nicoll made no plea and was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.