James Martin, of Brownhill Street, denies assaulting and verbally abusing his partner.

It is alleged he pushed the woman on to a bed at a property on Brownhill Street on April 10 before striking her on the head, to her injury.

Martin allegedly shouted, swore and made derogatory remarks towards her during the same incident. After continuing to adhere to his plea of not guilty, the 36-year-old had his trial set for May 10.