Man denies striking man on head with garden ornament in Dundee street

A man allegedly struck another man with a garden ornament before placing him in a headlock.
Matthew Cook, 38, is accused of carrying out the attack in Liff Terrace on October 31.
It is alleged he struck Craig Carter on the head with a garden ornament before placing him in a headlock to his injury.
Cook, of Knutton, Staffordshire, pled not guilty and had a trial fixed for March by Sheriff Michael Fletcher.
A pre-trial hearing was set for February.