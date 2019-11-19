Tuesday, November 19th 2019 Show Links
Man denies striking man on head with garden ornament in Dundee street

by Ciaran Shanks
November 19, 2019, 6:17 am
Liff Terrace, Dundee (stock image).
A man allegedly struck another man with a garden ornament before placing him in a headlock.

Matthew Cook, 38, is accused of carrying out the attack in Liff Terrace on October 31.

It is alleged he struck Craig Carter on the head with a garden ornament before placing him in a headlock to his injury.

Cook, of Knutton, Staffordshire, pled not guilty and had a trial fixed for March by Sheriff Michael Fletcher.

A pre-trial hearing was set for February.

