Frank Watt, 33, has denied stealing alcohol and a jacket.

Watt, of Tulloch Court, is accused of stealing booze from the Seagate Convenience Store at 63 Seagate, before stealing a jacket from the Ellenbank Bar on Alexander Street.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place on June 2.

Watt, who denies the offences, will stand trial on April 28, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for April 7.