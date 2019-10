A man has denied stealing sunglasses from Debenhams.

Andrew Cussick is accused of committing the theft from the Overgate store on July 23.

The 33-year-old had a plea of not guilty tendered on his behalf by solicitor Jim Caird.

Cussick, of Lansdowne Court, had a trial fixed for January 29, with an intermediate diet on January 14.