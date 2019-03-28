Man denies stealing mother’s bank card to take out cash at Dundee ATM

David McDermott, of Ward Road, denies stealing his mother’s bank card before taking money from the account.

Prosecutors allege he made the theft from Vivien Boyes on March 1 on Staffa Place before stealing a quantity of cash from an ATM at Spar on McAlpine Road on the same date.

McDermott is further accused of repeatedly attending the home of two women on Glenagnes Road between last Friday and Saturday, repeatedly sounding his car horn, striking a window and threatening violence.

The 30-year-old denies driving without insurance on the same days.

A trial was fixed for June 7 with an intermediate diet on June 4. He was granted bail.