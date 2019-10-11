Man denies stealing Lego from Dundee store and spitting at staff member

A man denies stealing Lego sets before spitting on a Debenhams employee.

Dean Montgomery, 33, of Mary Slessor Square, is accused of stealing household items from the Overgate store on October 3.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Three days later, he allegedly stole Lego sets from the same shop before he tried to headbutt Neil Cowie, pushed him on the body and spat on his head.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for February 3, with an intermediate diet on January 14.