Scott Ney, of Haldane Terrace, will stand trial over multiple theft claims.

He denies stealing food from Booker, Dunsinane Avenue, on July 30 before allegedly stealing batteries and an alloy wheel from Arnold Clark, King’s Cross Road, on the same day.

On September 5, the 26-year-old alleged spat on PC Ryan Hood at police headquarters, West Bell Street. A trial was fixed for September 25.