Man denies stealing and crashing car in Dundee and driving dangerously while drunk

A man has been charged with stealing and crashing a car.

Kevin McHugh, of Mid Road, allegedly stole the vehicle from an address on Buttars Road on February 22.

Thereafter, on West Marketgait and Dickson Avenue, McHugh allegedly drove dangerously by causing the vehicle to collide with another car. The 30-year-old allegedly refused to leave and repeatedly collided with the car, causing his vehicle to leave the carriageway and collide with a bus stop.

He is also charged with continuing to drive as well as colliding with security fencing. McHugh is additionally charged with consuming alcohol, driving without a licence and insurance as well as failing to report his collisions.

McHugh, who did not appear in court, had his case continued without plea by Sheriff Lorna Drummond until May 17.