Man denies stalking and threatening woman at locations in Dundee and Arbroath

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of stalking.

Kieran Strachan, of Helmsdale Place, denies threatening to harm the woman during a course of conduct between March 1-20 at Shore Terrace, Arbroath, and the BT building on West Bell Street, Dundee.

He denies causing the woman fear and alarm by trying to contact her through members of her family, making threats to harm the woman and attending at her place of work uninvited and unannounced.

The 24-year-old appeared before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael at Dundee Sheriff Court and pleaded not guilty.

A trial was fixed for June 18 with an intermediate diet on May 28.