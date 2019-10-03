Man denies stalking and controlling former partner before exposing himself to her

A man has denied allegations of stalking and controlling his former partner before exposing himself to her.

Gary Middleton, 37, of Chirnside Place, allegedly caused the woman fear and alarm on Robertson Street, Ward Road, Johnston Street, South Ward Road, North Lindsay Street, Albert Street and elsewhere between August 16 and September 24.

He denies repeatedly phoning and emailing her, attending her place of work, monitoring her mobile phone, regulating her communication, restricting her ability to socialise and preventing her from attending further education.

Middleton is also accused of sending the woman an image of his genitals on August 27.

Appearing from custody, Middleton pleaded not guilty to the charges and had a trial fixed for December 11 by Sheriff Alastair Brown. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for November 19. Middleton was granted bail.