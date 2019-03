David Reid, of Forth Crescent, denies spitting on police and running away from them.

It is alleged he behaved aggressively, shouted, swore and challenged officers to fight before making violent threats towards PCs Jamie Thomson and Darren Suttie on Albert Street on Monday.

The 18-year-old allegedly kicked PC Thomson and spat on his body before spitting on the body of PC Suttie and running away.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fixed a trial for June 21 with an intermediate diet on June 4.