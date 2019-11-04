Man denies spate of assault accusations at Blackness Road property

Hamish Wheelan, of Horsewater Wynd, is to stand trial over multiple assault claims.

He denies forcing entry into a property on Blackness Road on October 27 before shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and repeatedly pushing a woman.

Thereafter it is alleged Wheelan repeatedly pushed and seized a second woman, his ex-partner, before pushing a man and trying to seize him.

Wheelan, 20, allegedly shouted, swore and acted aggressively at Blackness Court before pushing PC Julie Donaldson on the body and striking PC Fiona Hall on the head.

A trial was fixed for January 15 with an intermediate diet on December 30.