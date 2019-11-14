Man denies smashing ex-partner’s living room window and attacking Dundee police

John Scott, of Mossgiel Place, denies damaging his ex-partner’s property before attacking police officers.

He denies entering the woman’s Finavon Street home uninvited on November 9 before smashing a living room window, throwing blinds into a garden, and posting stones and a metal pole through the letterbox.

Scott, 22, allegedly refused to be handcuffed before striking PC Steven Hosie on the head and kicking PC Scott Fullerton on the body.

He pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for January.