A 24-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she slept has had his case continued.

Lyle Rubczak, of Invergowrie Drive, denies the alleged assault at a flat on Blackness Road on September 8 last year.

He is accused of inappropriately touching the woman while she was asleep and performing a sex act on himself.

Rubczak, who maintains his not guilty plea, will return to court on Thursday for a further pre-trial hearing.