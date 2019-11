A man has denied sexually assaulting a woman in Charleston.

Kenneth Grubb is accused of committing the offence at an address in the area on December 19 last year.

It is alleged that the 59-year-old, of Beauly Avenue, placed his hand underneath the woman’s clothing before groping her and touching her indecently.

Solicitor John Boyle lodged a special defence of consent on Grubb’s behalf. A trial was fixed for December 16.