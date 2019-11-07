Man denies sexually assaulting man at Dundee car dealership by kissing and groping him

A man is to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting another man at a city car dealership.

Greg Baxter, 35, faces two charges of sexual assault at the premises on September 16 and 17.

Prosecutors allege he kissed the man on the neck and groped his genitals without consent.

Baxter, of Pitkerro Road, then allegedly touched the man on the chest and hugged him without consent.

Baxter pleaded not guilty and a trial was fixed for February, with an intermediate diet the same month.