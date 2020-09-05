Man denies sexually assaulting girl, 14, in Dundee city centre

A man has denied sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Dundee city centre.

Ian Taylor will stand trial later this month on the charge.

He is also accused of buying alcohol for the teen and another 14-year-old girl last year.

The 51-year-old, of Dunmore Gardens, denies that on April 2 and 3 2019, at City Square, Reform Street and Crichton Street, he sexually assaulted the girl and repeatedly made explicit comments to her, suggesting that he found her sexually attractive, without her consent.

He further denies that he bought alcohol for her and another 14-year-old girl at Tesco, on Nethergate, on the same date.

Taylor is also accused of being on bail at the time of the alleged offences.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case until Taylor’s trial diet, which will be held on September 30.