Man denies sexually assaulting child in Monifieth on various occasions

A pensioner is facing claims he sexually assaulted a child in Monifieth.

John Hanson denies using lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards a child on various occasions between February 5 2008 and November 30 2010 at an address in the town.

The 80-year-old is alleged to have touched the child inappropriately.

Hanson, of Nottingham, is further accused of sexually assaulting the child between December 1 2010 and July 31 2012 at the same location as well as making sexual comments towards the child.

The pensioner pleaded not guilty to the charges at his first diet with Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixing a trial for June 3.