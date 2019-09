Lewis Findlay, of Glenclova Terrace, continues to deny claims of sexual assault.

Prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted a woman at an address in Dundee’s Scott Court on November 18 last year.

Findlay is accused of assaulting the woman by touching her inappropriately underneath her clothing.

The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for October 10 by Sheriff Pino Di Emidio.