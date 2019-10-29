Man denies severely injuring woman by striking her with cat scratching post in Broughty Ferry

A man has denied severely injuring a woman with a cat scratching post.

Andrew Thomson, of Fairfield Road, is alleged to have carried out the attack on Fort Street, Broughty Ferry, between January 1-31 2011. He denies striking the woman on the head with the post to her severe injury.

Thomson, 45, is also accused of seizing the woman’s body, causing her to fall, before repeatedly kicking her on the body and striking her head on the same street between August 1 and September 30 last year.

A trial was fixed for January 9, with an intermediate diet on December 19.