A trial has been fixed for a man accused of permanently disfiguring his partner.

Blair Johnstone denies attacking the woman at an address on Sandeman Street on Monday.

He allegedly kicked the woman on the head causing her to suffer severe injury and permanent disfigurement. The 26-year-old, of Myreside Avenue, Kennoway, will stand trial on July 26 with an intermediate diet on June 6.

Johnstone was granted bail.