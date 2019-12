A 33-year-old man has denied setting fire to a horse lorry at an equestrian centre.

Stephen Bell, of Invercraig Place, is charged with wilfully setting fire to a lorry at Claverhouse Equestrian Centre on May 20 2018.

It is alleged that the fire took effect and caused extensive damage.

Bell pleaded not guilty to the charge with solicitor Anne Duffy intimating a special defence of alibi.

A trial was fixed for January.