A man has denied setting fire to a deodorant can and causing a burst of flame to shoot across a bus.

Mateusz Okuniewski, 20, of Ballantrae Terrace, denies igniting the can while on a bus journey on Forfar Road on December 28 2017.

It is alleged that he committed the offence with complete disregard for the consequences with the flame propelling across the passenger area of the bus.

A trial was fixed for February 19, with an intermediate diet on January 28.