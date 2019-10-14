Man denies seizing child by the jaw in alleged assault at Dundee address

James Haig, of Langholm Gardens, will stand trial accused of assaulting a child.

Haig, 43, denies that he assaulted the youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at a location in Dundee on May 24.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He allegedly seized the child by the jaw, lifted the youngster, pushed the child and caused the youngster to fall against a door and on to the floor.

Haig maintained his plea of not guilty and a trial was fixed for October 30 by Sheriff Pino Di Emidio.