Ryan Tierney, of Arklay Place, denies smashing a van window and threatening police officers.

It is alleged he seized and shook a woman on Hebrides Drive before pushing his way into a flat, shouting, swearing and threatening violence on July 10.

The 28-year-old also denies smashing a van window with a rock, threatening police with violence and trying to strike officers with his knee.

A trial was fixed for October 21 with a pre-trial hearing on October 3.