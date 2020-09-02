Man denies robbing person of money and mobile phone in Dundee street while on bail

An accused has denied assaulting and robbing a man of his money and mobile phone while acting with two other people.

Edward Prus, 38, of no fixed abode, appeared in private before Sheriff George Way yesterday.

It is alleged that on August 12, at an address in Provost Road, Dundee, while acting with two others, he assaulted Steven Getty, seized him by the body, put him in a headlock, restricted his breathing, dragged him by the body, and lifted him off the ground by the body, all to his injury.

Prus is also accused of robbing Mr Getty of £60 in cash and a mobile telephone, while on bail.

Prus made no plea and was remanded in custody while the case was continued for further examination.