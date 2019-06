Shaun Dunn, a prisoner at Perth, denies robbing a man at knifepoint.

It is alleged that on February 13 this year at the ATM at Co-Op, Brook Street, he seized Ian Smith by the body before holding a knife to his throat, threatening to stab him, demanding money and robbing him of £10.

Dunn is accused of having a knife at the same location.

The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge and had a trial fixed for July 5.