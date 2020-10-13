Man denies road rage attack on former Bay City Roller in Fife

A man has denied allegations that he attacked a former Bay City Roller during a road rage incident.

Simon Tierney, 34, is accused of assaulting 66-year-old Alan MacLeod on the A916 in Fife, near to Struthers and Craigrothie, on February 10.

Tierney did not appear at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charge but he submitted a letter pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors allege that Tierney, of Burnside Cottage, Kennoway Road, Windygates, assaulted Mr MacLeod by repeatedly punching him on the head.

It is alleged both men had been driving separate vehicles before the incident.

Mr MacLeod, now a carpet fitter, played bass with the legendary Scottish band as a youth but left before the group achieved any chart success.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered Tierney to stand trial in March and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for the same month.