A trial has been fixed for a man accused of punching his partner on the head.

William Handy allegedly attacked the woman on Coupar Angus Road, the street where he lives, on July 25.

Handy denies repeatedly punching her on the head as well as repeatedly striking her on the head and body.

The 57-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for October 28 with an intermediate diet on October 8. He was granted bail.