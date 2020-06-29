Man denies repeatedly punching dog after instructing it to attack a child at Dundee address

A man accused of repeatedly punching his dog after instructing it to attack a child has been remanded in custody.

Brian Crichton allegedly committed the offences at an address in the city on Wednesday.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Crichton pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Prosecutors allege the Aboyne Avenue man assaulted a child by instructing his dog – named Paddy – to attack the youngster.

It is alleged he caused the dog to jump on the child’s body and scratch them.

Crichton is also alleged to have caused the dog unnecessary suffering.

He denies seizing hold of the dog’s throat and repeatedly punching it on the head and body.

A final charge alleges Crichton acted aggressively, shouted, swore and threatened three children with violence as well as making homophobic remarks.

The 48-year-old appeared from custody in connection with the allegations and had a trial fixed for July.

Crichton was remanded in custody by Sheriff Lindsay Foulis.