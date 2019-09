A trial has been fixed for a man accused of assaulting a police officer.

It is alleged that Michael Grogan, of Deveron Crescent, repeatedly kicked PC Veronica Bissett on the body on Dunholm Road on September 22.

Appearing from custody, the 44-year-old pleaded not guilty before Sheriff Derek Reekie who fixed a trial for January 9.

An intermediate diet was also scheduled for December 17.