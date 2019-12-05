Man denies punching police officer on head in Dundee

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking police officers and trying to resist arrest.

Javade Simpson, of Burnside Gardens, allegedly punched PC Paul Findlay on the head on Forth Crescent on September 8.

He also denies spitting on PC Steven Sinclair and running away from five officers.

The 20-year-old allegedly failed to allow handcuffs to be applied to him before continually kicking out.

Simpson allegedly used racially abusive language towards PC Sinclair during the incident.

After he maintained his plea of not guilty, a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court was fixed for later this month.