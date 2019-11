A 26-year-old man has denied attacking his partner.

Liam Phinn, of Erskine Street, is alleged to have assaulted the woman at an address on Dalkeith Road on July 7.

Phinn is accused of punching the woman on her head to her injury.

Solicitor Ian Myles maintained a plea of not guilty to the charge on Phinn’s behalf.

After appearing for an intermediate diet, Sheriff Derek Reekie fixed a trial for November 20 and continued Phinn’s bail.