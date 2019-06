Kyle Ewing, of Findowrie Street, denies committing a breach of the peace at a city takeaway.

It is alleged that Ewing shouted at members of the public as well as punching a window, causing damage, at the Shahi takeaway on Albert Street on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old allegedly committed the offence while on bail.

Ewing pleaded not guilty and a trial date was fixed for September 27. Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed an intermediate diet for September 5.