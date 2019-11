Brandon Guthrie, of Finlarig Terrace, is accused of carrying out a glass attack in a city pub.

He allegedly struck John Cooper on the head with a glass tumbler at the Tavern Bar, Lothian Crescent, on February 17.

The 26-year-old denies causing assaulting Mr Cooper to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Following Guthrie’s not guilty plea, Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a trial for February 10.