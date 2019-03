Kevin Kimmet, 32, will stand trial accused of throwing oranges at a nurse.

Kimmet allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making violent threats at the Carseview Centre between December 29 and 30 last year.

Kimmet, of the Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, also denies throwing two oranges at staff nurse Neil Williams.

Sheriff George Way fixed a trial date of May 30 with an intermediate diet on May 9.